NRL news, Bunker ‘deflating’ viewing experience of NRL: Sterlo

Eels great Peter Sterling has pointer the finger at the NRL bunker for “deflating” the viewing experience of rugby league in Australia.

Sterling pulled no punches when he voiced his disappointment in commentary over the weekend after the bunker took several minutes to green-light a try-of-the-year contender scored by Warriors’ playmaker Chanel Harris-Tavita.

On a fifth 5th tackle play in Eels territory, Harris-Tavita put in a high kick that was eventually batted back by teammate Hayze Perham, only to find its way back into the hands of the halfback.

The ball then went through the hands of nearly every Warriors player before Kodi Nikorima put in a kick which Harris-Tavita pounced on and scored.

Warriors’ try of the season contender

In what should have been a moment of pandemonium, the try was sent upstairs and picked apart play-by-play until it was eventually awarded some time later.

While making the correct decision is central to the bunker’s function, Sterling believed the extraneous nit-picking of sequences leading up to a try needed to stop, or risk ruining the entertainment value of the NRL.

“My question is, and the important question is, is it deflating for the viewing audience?” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Warp. “I have no doubt that it is.

“This [Warriors try] was spectacular, and I think it took three of four minutes to actually be awarded. It was like letting the air all out of the balloon. We had pumped it up and then had to sit around and wait.

Peter Sterling (Getty)

“The bunker, for me, is for in goal determinations. But if we are going to have it in general play, if there is one concern go back and have a look at that concern, then if we’re comfortable with everything else that followed before sending it up, we don’t need to look at it.

“Our game is about excitement, it’s about building that to a crescendo. Now every time a try is scored, everybody goes halfway up because it’s generally going to go upstairs.

“There was a couple of occasions in what was an exciting game, with the warriors playing some of their best football to score those tries, yet we were all sitting around twiddling our thumbs waiting to see if it got a green light or a red light.”

The Warriors’ slim finals hopes took a big hit in the 24-18 loss, while the Eels moved up to the third spot on the NRL ladder.

The Warriors will face the 8th placed Sharks next week in a must-win encounter to keep finals fairy tale alive.