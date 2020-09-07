NRl news, Andrew Webster fires back at News Corp over Anthony Griffin ‘agenda’ claims

Sydney Morning Herald chief sports writer Andrew Webster has fired back at allegations made by News Corp that he and fellow columnist Danny Weidler are running a campaign against newly-appointed Dragons coach Anthony Griffin.

Webster and Weidler drew the ire of News Corp over the weekend after they published an opinion piece and column, respectively, concerning Griffin and the Dragons in the days leading up to his appointment.

Despite the Dragons officially announcing Griffin as their new head coach on Monday evening, Webster revealed the allegations made against he and Weidler had gotten “really nasty” as he launched a staunch defence of his journalistic integrity, while firing back at News Corp.

“It’s gotten really nasty in the past few days from people at News Corp who have been saying that both myself and Danny Weidler have run some agenda against Anthony Griffin,” Webster revealed on Nine’s 100% Footy.

“I wrote a column, Danny wrote one column. That’s it. So, Fox Sports people have been running an agenda to try and get Anthony Griffin a job for two years.

“I remember the circumstances in which he left Penrith. I’m not running Gus’ agenda, I run my own race, I write what I believe. I know plenty of people at Penrith at the time, and people who are still there now that remember the negative aspects of Anthony Griffin being at that club.

“So, being a proper journalist, I went and talked to numerous sources at that club from back then and also last week before I wrote that column, and I wrote an honest opinion piece.

“Now, unfortunately, if you write an opinion that people at News Corp don’t like then you’re the bad guy. They’ll bash you up and say you’re running a massive campaign when all it is, is an opinion.

Andrew Webster of the SMH fires back at News Corp over claims he has a campaign against Anthony Griffin.

“So, apparently no one else can have an opinion in this game except for them. And it’s been really, really appalling how they’ve come out attacking us for what we’ve had to say in the last couple of days. As I said, it was one opinion piece and one column [that we wrote].”

Griffin was famously axed by the Panthers in 2018 just four weeks out from the finals in a reported “mutual agreement” with the club.

There was a belief at the time the Panthers had grown disillusioned with Griffin’s “old school” coaching style which had reportedly reached loggerheads with then General Manager Phil Gould.

Despite their differences, Gould pushed to have Griffin see out the 2018 season, but said he was instructed by the club to let the coach go just weeks out from finals.

Anthony Griffin is reportedly the 'early favourite' to claim the Dragons head coaching job.

Two years later, Gould says he is not surprised News Corp had picked up arms against his colleagues and reaffirmed his sentiments toward Griffin.

“They’ve been running a campaign against me for 25-years” Gould quipped on Nine’s 100% Footy. “No one has cared too much about that.

“The misreporting around my relationship with him, and his parting of ways with Penrith has been nothing short of disgraceful. And a lot of that is fuelled by Anthony himself. I’m not going to reside away from that fact, but I’m not going to publicly debate him about it.

“He can get on with his life, coach his football team and he’s there to prove to everyone whether or not he’s a good coach or not.”