Novak Djokovic’s line judge plea, US Open default

The line judge who Novak Djokovic hit with a ball to earn US Open disqualification has received death threats and vile abuse online, with the world No.1 pleading that she be supported amid the saga.

The woman, who Wide World of Sports has chosen not to name, had her name and Instagram handle published by a Serbian tabloid after Djokovic was kicked out of the Grand Slam tournament at Flushing Meadows.

She soon after received death threats and a mass of other vile abuse. Trolls even mocked the tragic death of her son. Wide World of Sports has chosen not to publish specific examples of the cyber abuse.

Novak Djokovic checks on a US Open lineswoman after hitting her with a ball, sparking his default. (AP)

The lineswoman was subjected to a torrent of reaction after being hit by Djokovic. Some was angry, some ridiculous, claiming that she had taken a dive; overreacting to a blow that dropped her to the ground, struggling to breathe.

Once her personal social media was exposed, the abuse turned far more sinister. Without specifically referencing the trolling, Djokovic asked that the lineswoman be treated considerately.

Djokovic’s diehard fan base was enraged after the 17-time Grand Slam winner lost the opportunity to win an 18th major title, at a tournament from which his great rivals – Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal – are absent.

Instead, Djokovic will set his sights on the upcoming French Open; though 11-time champion Nadal will be a massive hurdle on the Roland Garros clay.

The US Open will provide men’s tennis with its first maiden Grand Slam winner in six years, with the ‘Big Three’ now all missing from the draw.

The line judge, meanwhile, rested in her hotel room after the Djokovic incident and hoped to return to duty at the US Open, according to the USTA.

Djokovic was fined $US10,000 ($A13,740) for unsportsmanlike conduct after the incident and another $US7,500 ($A10,300) for skipping a post-match press conference. His bombshell exit came during the first set of a fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta.

Djokovic also lost $US250,000 ($A343,000) in prize money, though has earned $196 million on court during his career – the most prize money in tennis history.

The world No.1 was criticised for not facing media questions after the disqualification, the latest incident in 2020 that threatens to stain his legacy.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic leaves Arthur Ashe Stadium after being defaulted from the US Open. (Getty)

Carreno Busta said that the incident was clearly not intentional, a point that Djokovic pleaded to no avail with tournament officials.

“Of course I think this was not intentional,” Carreno Busta said.

“I don’t think that any one of us, of the players, do this kind of thing intentional. It’s just the moment. It’s just I broke him the serve, and, you know, he throw the ball.

“I think that it was bad luck, no? You cannot do this, but of course I think that Novak never, never wants to hit the line umpire.

“The rules are the rules. The referee and the supervisor do the right thing, but is not easy to do it, no?”