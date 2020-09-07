Novak Djokovic US Open default, hitting lineswoman

Australian tennis legend Todd Woodbridge has questioned whether Novak Djokovic has too much on his plate, in the wake of his US Open exit.

Djokovic was defaulted out of the tournament in the fourth round, after accidentally striking a lineswoman with a ball, after he dropped serve late in the first set.

It is the latest drama in a tumultuous year for the world No.1, who came under heavy criticism for his role in organising the ill-fated Adria Tour, which saw four players, including Djokovic himself, test positive to COVID-19.

Added to that, in the leadup to the US Open, he announced his resignation from the ATP Players Council, to take the role of co-president in the newly formed Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

That role saw him heavily involved in events at the US Open on Friday, even trying to contact the New York governor as a dispute between health authorities and tournament organisers resulted in a stand-off.

Novak Djokovic checks on a US Open lineswoman after hitting her with a ball, sparking his default. (AP)

On-court, he’s focused on trying to win an 18th grand slam title, and close the gap to Roger Federer (20 titles) and Rafa Nadal (19).

“Sometimes you wonder whether he’s got too much on his plate, whether this is just a combination of having too many things to focus on,” Woodbridge told Wide World of Sports.

“By that I mean what went down with the Adria Tour, taking on a player union association at the start of the US Open, and dealing with trying to catch Roger and Rafa.

Novak Djokovic’s 2020 timeline (Nine)

“They’re all huge undertakings, and as unfortunate and accidental as this was, it just builds pressure on a person.”

Unbeaten in 2020 prior to his US Open default, Djokovic was the odds-on favourite to lift the trophy at Flushing Meadows for a fourth time.

Instead, with Nadal and Federer absent, he’s missed a golden opportunity to close the gap at the top of the slams leaderboard.

“This could be the most costly unforced error of his career,” Woodbridge added.

“He had as clean an opportunity to win this major as any in recent times. He was playing the best tennis of anyone in the field by far, he looked in control, so he’s given up the 18th title.

“It was sitting there, ready for him to claim and knock on the door of getting to Rafa first, and then Roger and potentially being the best of all time.

“This could change the course of who is the greatest of all time in terms of the stats.”

Novak Djokovic leaves the court after being defaulted at the US Open. (Getty)

Attention turns to the clay-court season next week, with the Rome Masters leading into the French Open, a tournament Djokovic has only won once in his career.

He’ll face much stiffer competition in Paris, where Nadal has won 12 of the last 15 tournaments.

“We have to wait and see what transpires. Novak has been very good at absorbing disappointments in his career. And this will be another one of those challenges,” Woodbridge explained.

“Whether it’s been changing his diet to deal with stress, to finding ways to improve technically, he’s always improved.

“But this is going to be a different challenge, to deal with a real black mark on his record in terms of on-court behaviour.

“But if there’s one guy who will find that way, it will be Novak.”

Former Australian Davis Cup player Sam Groth says he didn’t think the US Open default would influence the conversation around whether or not Federer, Nadal or Djokovic is the greatest player of all-time.

He said that discussion can’t be had until all three have retired.

But he did admit Djokovic has taken a PR hit in 2020.

“This year has tarnished his brand a lot,” Groth told Wide World of Sports.

Novak Djokovic pleads with a US Open official before he was defaulted for hitting a lineswoman. (AP)

“This whole situation in New York was an opportunity for him to turn around the debacle with the Adria Tour.

“He said he had the best of intentions, which is great, but it definitely looked bad the way it all went down at the height of COVID.

“This year is incredibly hard to defend, and definitely has to tarnish Novak Djokovic as a brand.”

Djokovic released a statement after his disqualification, promising to use the incident as a lesson for growth and evolution, both as a player and a person.

“We’ve seen Novak hit balls around the court before, smash balls into sideboards, for whatever reason he sometimes carries a bit of angst on the court with him,” Groth added.

“We’ve seen him in Melbourne get frustrated with the crowd.

“He’s an unbelievable player, but maybe he needs to take stock a bit and re-assess how he goes about things.”