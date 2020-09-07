Novak Djokovic US Open default, hitting lineswoman

Mark Levy is the host of 2GB’s Wide World of Sports radio show. Tune in from 6pm-7pm, Monday to Thursday!

Novak Djokovic’s brain-snap at the US Open should serve as a massive wake-up call for the rest of the players on the ATP and WTA Tours, because their behaviour has been allowed to fester for too long by the International Tennis Federation.

Are these professional athletes supposed to be role-models or petulant children?

Djokovic has form in this area with his latest indiscretion enraging the sporting community, after the world number one hit the ball towards the linesperson in frustration after dropping serve late in the first-set of his fourth round match.

In my view, there was nothing accidental about it when you consider the hand-eye coordination from a player of his calibre.

The linesperson was struck in the neck, collapsed to the ground and struggled to breathe as the ‘Joker’ walked over to check on her.

Djokovic then questioned the officials saying, “she doesn’t have to go to hospital for this”, he then attempted to play the victim by asking, “you’re going to choose a default in this situation? My career, grand slam, centre stage.”

Novak Djokovic’s 2020 timeline (Nine)

The US Open officials were left with no-other option than to default him and the fact he was given several minutes to plead his case is embarrassing.

To make matters worse, Djokovic refused to show his face and explain himself at the post-match media conference, instead taking to social media to offer up a pathetic apology.

The Serbian tennis star wrote “this whole situation has left me really sad and empty.”

Novak Djokovic pleads with a US Open official before he was defaulted for hitting a lineswoman. (AP)

“I’m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong.

“As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being”.

UNINTENDED? LESSON? He’s the world number one and should know better.

We’re talking about the same bloke who thumbed his nose at the seriousness of COVID-19 by hosting a tennis tournament and the examples of his inappropriate behaviour on the court is an embarrassment to the sport.

I’ve attacked Nick Kyrgios for his carry-on in the past and it didn’t take long for the Australian to weigh-in, posting on social media, “swap me for Jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’, how many years would I be banned for?”

Novak Djokovic checks on a US Open lineswoman after hitting her with a ball, sparking his default. (AP)

Djokovic has earned himself legendary status as a 17-time grand-slam tennis champion, but his immature temper tantrums are ruining his reputation.

He nearly came to blows in the locker room with Andy Roddick at the 2008 US Open and he narrowly missed a linesman with his racquet at the 2016 French Open.

After that incident at Roland Garros, the 33 year old was asked by a tennis reporter if he was worried his outbursts could cost him dearly one day and the response was extraordinary.

Djokovic declared “I keep doing these things? Why don’t I get suspended then?”

“You guys are unbelievable…you’re always picking these kinds of things, it’s incredible.”

Novak Djokovic leaves the court after his US Open default. (Getty)

Is it any wonder the younger generation of players on the professional tour think they can get away with similar behaviour, just like we’ve seen from Kyrgios in the past.

I point the finger at the people running the sport for allowing this rubbish to continue. If it were any other code, they would have been dealt with appropriately and told to “pull their heads in”, but not the International Tennis Federation.

It’s usually just a slap on the wrist or a fine from the ITF which these players are usually carrying around in the centre console of their expensive cars.

Novak Djokovic isn’t the only culprit if you look at the history of these temper tantrums. Serena Williams was ejected from her 2009 US Open semi-final after an argument with a line judge, who reported her for verbal abuse.

The American superstar was also accused of cheating in the final of the 2018 US Open in which she turned it back on the chair umpire by suggesting he was being sexist.

Tim Henman and Jeremy Bates became the first players to be disqualified from Wimbledon in 1995 after Henman accidentally fired a ball into the head of a ball girl. John McEnroe was defaulted from his fourth round match at the 1990 Australian Open after being handed three code violations.

The obvious question is why does it keep happening? The answer: because the ITF refuses to impose a penalty or a deterrent that fits the crime.

I certainly hope the anger and outrage being directed at Novak Djokovic over his latest discretion, forces the necessary change in attitude from the players and administrators handing down the punishments, because they’ve got away with it for too long.

The likes of Djokovic and Serena Williams should be leading by example, but they’ve been allowed to develop a sense of entitlement and an invincible aura on the tennis court, when they should be hung, drawn and quartered for their behaviour.

