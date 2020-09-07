Novak Djokovic US Open default, disqualification: Men’s singles draw, contenders

Novak Djokovic’s sensational exit from the US Open this morning (AEST) has opened the door for the sport to welcome the first new men’s champion in six years.

Not since Marin Cilic held aloft the US Open trophy in 2014 has men’s tennis seen a first-time champion, with Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer dominating the sport since then.

The big three have won 18 of the 21 slams since Cilic’s victory, including the last 13 straight since the start of 2017. Only Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray have spoiled their party in the last six years.

Stan Wawrinka is one of the few players to jag a major during the big three era. (Getty)

But with Djokovic defaulted from the tournament in disgrace, the path is clear for a new champion to emerge, the first time a male born in the 1990s will win a grand slam.

And with that, comes a whole new level of pressure.

“The pressure is different now for all of these players that are left,” Australian tennis legend Todd Woodbridge told Wide World of Sports.

“Often you look at a player as having a great result if they made the final and lost to Novak or Roger or Rafa. Now it’s a tournament to win, and the mentality changes.

“But there’s certainly players there that are ready for that. They’ve done the yards.

“The two that really stand out are Alex Zverev and Dominic Thiem, and one of those two should really take the title home.

“They’ve had the most experience of those that are left, and you’d like to think that experience will give them the edge.”

Alexander Zverev (Getty)

For just the second time since the open era began in 1968, a grand slam quarter final draw doesn’t include a major champion. The only other occasion was Wimbledon 2003, the first of Roger Federer’s 20 grand slam titles.

Woodbridge pointed out that the winner will have to adjust to a whole new way of doing things as a grand slam champion.

“What tends to happen is time is taken away from them away from the game,” he said.

“They have to learn to deal with the different pressures that come with winning a slam. That’s sponsors, media, finding time to train.

“The big three, and Murray did that so well for so long, their time management was great, but it will be something new for the winner to deal with.”

With Nadal and Federer absent from the US Open, some said the tournament lacked legitimacy. That the winner’s name would forever have an asterisk alongside, that it wasn’t a ‘real’ slam.

Those calls will no doubt intensify with Djokovic’s disqualification, but Woodbridge is firmly in the opposite camp.

Novak Djokovic’s 2020 timeline (Nine)

“I’d totally refute that,” he said.

“This tournament has now become a look into the future. We’re going to get a new grand slam champion. We’ve got a young field, contesting for their first title, and there’s an opportunity for someone.

“I think the tournament now is far more interesting, because we’re going to see who can step up and take this chance. Thiem is probably the obvious one, having been in more grand slam finals than anyone else.

“Daniil Medvedev reached the final last year and is playing well, but you’ve got the likes of Felix Auger Aliassime, Alex Zverev, Denis Shapovalov, it’s actually very exciting.

“At some point we have to focus on the future, and the new stars of the men’s game. It’s their chance to step up.”

Former Australian Davis Cup player Sam Groth says the mental approach for the remaining players will be key.

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov. (AP)

“I think a lot of guys were looking at the draw and thinking they had a chance to make the semis, or the final, and now they’re re-assessing,” Groth told Wide World of Sports.

“It will come down to who can handle the pressure the best. You want to believe you can win every time you step on court, but a lot of guys wouldn’t have believed they could win a grand slam tournament.

“Now all of sudden one of them is going to win, so they have to have that belief.

“We’re going to see who, out of this next generation, can handle the pressure of being a grand slam champion, and being at the forefront of the sport. These three aren’t going to be around forever.

“This is the first chance we have to catch a glimpse of someone coming out of the pack and winning a grand slam title.”

Groth agreed with Woodbridge that Thiem, runner-up to Djokovic at the Australian Open earlier this year, and Zverev, seeded fifth, are the two most likely.

“People sort of wrote Thiem off after an early loss at the Western and Southern Open, but he was so close to winning the Australian Open. I think you’ve got to give him a real chance,” Groth said.

“The pressure really goes onto Zverev in the top half of the draw, and I think Thiem-Zverev is the most likely final.

“The big question, especially around Zverev, is can he handle the pressure? His serve, in a big match, will it hold up because that’s been his downfall in recent matches.”

