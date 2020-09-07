Novak Djokovic US Open default

US Open tournament referee Soeren Friemel has opened up on his decision to default Novak Djokovic for hitting a line umpire with the ball, saying his stature in the game did not come into consideration at any stage.

After dropping serve in the first set of his match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta, Djokovic smacked a ball towards the back of the court in frustration, striking the lineswoman in the throat.

While he immediately tended to her and apologised, the world No.1 was given his marching orders after tournament officials deliberated for 10 minutes.

Speaking in a press conference after the incident, Friemel said there was no other option but to send Djokovic packing for his actions.

“Defaulting a player at a Grand Slam is a very important, very tough decision and for that reason, and it doesn’t matter if it’s on Ashe, if it’s No 1 or any other player on any other court, you need to get it right,” he said.

Novak Djokovic pleads with a US Open official before he was defaulted for hitting a lineswoman. (AP)

“You need to make the right decision and everyone on court was aware of what was at stake and surely, that’s always in the back of everyone’s mind, but we need to leave that out and make sure that we base it on the facts and on the rules so that we get the right decision there.

“I don’t think there was any chance of any opportunity of any other decision other than defaulting Novak, because the facts were so clear, so obvious, that the line umpire was clearly hurt and Novak was angry, he hit the ball recklessly, angrily back and taking everything into consideration, there was no discretion involved.”

Friemel revealed that he was in the referee’s office when the incident happened, and described what he saw when he arrived on centre court.

“What was explained to me was that after Novak Djokovic lost the point, he took a ball out of his pocket, hit it recklessly and angrily, at the back and hit the line umpire on the throat,” he said.

“The line umpire was clearly hurt and in pain, she went to the ground and we had to take care of her.

Novak Djokovic checks on a US Open lineswoman who he hit with a ball. He was defaulted from the event. (Getty)

“The facts were discussed or explained by the chair umpire and the grand slam supervisor.

“In this situation it’s especially important that we are 100 percent sure of exactly what happened, especially since I was in the referee’s office.

“But the facts were established and then I had to talk to Novak Djokovic, gave him the chance also to state his point of view, and based on the facts that the ball was hit angrily, recklessly, that it went straight at the line umpire’s throat, the line umpire was clearly hurt and in pain, the decision was made that Novak had to be defaulted.”

While Friemel conceded that all the officials supported Djokovic’s view that he did not intend to hit the lineswoman, he explained why intent ultimately did not matter in the default call.

“His point was that he didn’t hit the line umpire intentionally,” he said.

Novak Djokovic’s 2020 timeline (Nine)

“He said yes, I was angry, I hit the ball, I hit the line umpire, the facts are very clear, but it wasn’t my intent, I didn’t do it on purpose, so I shouldn’t be defaulted for that.

“We all agreed that he didn’t do it on purpose but the facts are still that he hit the line umpire and that the line umpire was clearly hurt.

“Intent is part of the discussion but there are two factors, one is the action, and the result. And the action, why there was no intent, the result of hitting the line umpire and clearly being hurt is the essential factor in the decision-making process here.

“We wouldn’t even, I don’t think we would have had this long-ish discussion if he had done it on purpose, but here both factors are taken into consideration.”

Djokovic was left crestfallen after the incident, and left Flushing Meadows without speaking to the media, before releasing a statement later in the day.