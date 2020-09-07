Novak Djokovic fine, US Open default for hitting line judge with ball

Novak Djokovic has been fined $US10,000 ($A13,740) for unsportsmanlike conduct at the US Open, where he was defaulted for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball after losing a game.

That amount is half the $US20,000 ($A27,480) that a player can be docked for violating the unsportsmanlike conduct clause of the Grand Slam rule book.

The $10,000 is in addition to the $250,000 ($A343,000) in prize money the US Tennis Association said Djokovic would forfeit after being disqualified in the first set of his fourth-round match Sunday (Monday AEST).

Djokovic is the biggest prize money winner in tennis history, having earned $196 million.

Novak Djokovic checks on a US Open lineswoman who he hit with a ball. He was defaulted from the event. (Getty)

US Open tournament referee Soeren Friemel explained the decision to default Djokovic in a press conference yesterday, saying that it was a clear-cut call regardless of the gravity of the situation.

“Defaulting a player at a Grand Slam is a very important, very tough decision and for that reason, and it doesn’t matter if it’s on Ashe, if it’s No.1 or any other player on any other court, you need to get it right,” he said.

“You need to make the right decision and everyone on court was aware of what was at stake and surely, that’s always in the back of everyone’s mind, but we need to leave that out and make sure that we base it on the facts and on the rules so that we get the right decision there.

“I don’t think there was any chance of any opportunity of any other decision other than defaulting Novak, because the facts were so clear, so obvious, that the line umpire was clearly hurt and Novak was angry, he hit the ball recklessly, angrily back and taking everything into consideration, there was no discretion involved.

Novak Djokovic checks on a US Open lineswoman after hitting her with a ball, sparking his default. (AP)

“What was explained to me [after arriving on-court] was that after Novak Djokovic lost the point, he took a ball out of his pocket, hit it recklessly and angrily, at the back and hit the line umpire on the throat.

“The line umpire was clearly hurt and in pain, she went to the ground and we had to take care of her. The facts were discussed or explained by the chair umpire and the grand slam supervisor.

“In this situation, it’s especially important that we are 100 per cent sure of exactly what happened, especially since I was in the referee’s office.

“But the facts were established and then I had to talk to Novak Djokovic, gave him the chance also to state his point of view, and based on the facts that the ball was hit angrily, recklessly, that it went straight at the line umpire’s throat, the line umpire was clearly hurt and in pain, the decision was made that Novak had to be defaulted.

Novak Djokovic’s 2020 timeline (Nine)

“His [Djokovic’s] point was that he didn’t hit the line umpire intentionally.

“He said yes, I was angry, I hit the ball, I hit the line umpire, the facts are very clear, but it wasn’t my intent, I didn’t do it on purpose, so I shouldn’t be defaulted for that.”