Novak Djokovic Apologizes for Injuring Lineswoman at U.S. Open

The pro tennis player is ‘extremely sorry’ after he lost his cool and fired a ball at a female official during a recent match against Pablo Carreno Busta at U.S. Open.

Novak Djokovic has issued a grovelling apology after being disqualified from the U.S. Open for firing a ball at an official during a match against Pablo Carreno Busta on Sunday (06Sep20).

The overwhelming tournament favourite lost his cool after a decision did not go his way and he blasted a ball towards a lineswoman, hitting her in the throat and knocking her to the ground.

He has since been disqualified for abuse of the ball, hitting it with “negligent disregard for consequences,” and the sportsman acknowledged his actions were “so wrong” in a statement.

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I’m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong,” he shared on social media.

“I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being.”

Djokovic concluded his post, “I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry.”

Following the incident, the star’s Spanish opponent was declared the winner and will now move on to the quarter-finals.