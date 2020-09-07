Nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters will play LT for Eagles

It appears that the Philadelphia Eagles have sorted out their Jason Peters issue.
Coach Doug Pederson announced Monday that Peters will start at left tackle for the team after Andre Dillard’s season-ending injury.
Pederson added that Peters had made the decision himself and that it came as a surprise to him.
Peters has been a left tackle for his entire career but was slated to move to guard after re-signing with the team in July. When the Dillard injury happened, he seemed like a natural replacement. It was reported that Peters wanted a contract adjustment if the team wanted him to move back to his old position, and it’s not yet clear if that happened.