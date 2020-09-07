Nickelodeon Pulls ‘Made by Maddie’ After Backlash Over ‘Hair Love’ Similarity

Nickelodeon

The network announces the decision to remove the show from its schedule after ‘listening closely to the commentary, criticism and concern coming from both viewers and members of the creative community.’

“Made by Maddie“, Nickelodeon’s new animated series, has been dropped after attracting backlash from fans.

Officials at the network debuted the premiere date and first look of the show last week (ends September 03), which features a predominantly black lead cast in the story of an eight-year-old girl from New York City who “uses her imagination and design ingenuity to turn every problem into a positive with the perfect fashion fix.”

However, a number of fans noticed similarities to Matthew A. Cherry’s “Hair Love”, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2020, with a television spin-off now in development for HBO Max.

” ‘Made by Maddie’ is a show we acquired several years ago from Silvergate Media, a renowned production company we have previously worked with on other series,” a spokesperson for Nickelodeon shared with Entertainment Weekly.

“Since announcing the show’s premiere date this week, we have been listening closely to the commentary, criticism and concern coming from both viewers and members of the creative community.”

They added, “In response, and out of respect to all voices in the conversation, we are removing the show from our schedule as we garner further insight into the creative journey of the show. We are grateful to Silvergate Media for all of their work. And we hold Matthew A. Cherry and the wonderful and inspiring ‘Hair Love’ in the highest regard.”