Nick Riewoldt slams social media abuse over Essendon’s Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti

Saints legend Nick Riewoldt has hit out at AFL fans for the “ugly” abuse Essendon forward Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti copped on social media following an on-field mistake during his side’s 108-42 loss to Geelong on the weekend.

Despite being thrashed, Essendon had the first look at putting points on the scoreboard when McDonald-Tipungwuti took a mark just 10-metres out in front of goal on a slight angle.

However, McDonald-Tipungwuti decided to handpass the ball off to teammate Irving Mosquito, but the pass was off target and the Bombers missed out on a goal-scoring opportunity.

Clearly bothered by the incident, the Essendon forward took to Twitter to apologise to fans for the mistake before making his social media account private.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (Getty)

“I’m so sorry for letting everyone down and you all think I’m an arrogant person but I’m not I was trying to bring someone into the game. We are coached to play for each other and want to play for each other. I am trying,” he tweeted.

Riewoldt said the abuse McDonald-Tipungwuti copped after the match was “ugly” which prompted him to feel the need to apologise to fans.

“Players make mistakes and sometimes they make silly decisions on the field, we all would have done hundreds of them over the course of our career,” Riewoldt told Fox Footy’s On The Couch.

“This is a silly decision but it’s not a selfish one. It’s not an arrogant one.

Nick Riewoldt (AAP )

“But that’s not the ugly, the ugly is that on the back of that, the amount of abuse Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti copped made him come out and tweet an apology.

“People – players make mistakes. Sometimes they are innocent or well-intentioned mistakes. We don’t need to launch on players who make mistakes.”

Just last month, two individuals were arrested for alleged social media threats towards Richmond defender Dylan Grimes.

Victoria Police laid charges after Grimes had revealed he received death threats following a staging incident during Richmond’s win against Essendon last month.