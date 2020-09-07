NFL schedule 2020: Sunday, Monday, Thursday night football schedules, TV channels for prime time games

The 2020 NFL schedule features its usual assortment of high-profile matchups in prime time TV slots. The games played on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights are nationally televised and serve as appointment television for football fans across the country.

The broadcasts will be carried by the usual networks once again this season, with Fox and NFL Network carrying Thursday night games, NBC holding onto its traditional Sunday night slot and ESPN airing the matchups on Monday night.

The Patriots, Cowboys, Chiefs, Packers, 49ers, Rams and Buccaneers appear most often in prime time during the 2020 NFL season with five games apiece.

Below is the complete prime time TV schedule for the 2020 NFL season, with start times and channels for every Thursday, Sunday and Monday night game.

‘Thursday Night Football’ schedule 2020

Start time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET TV channel : Fox, NFL Network

: Fox, NFL Network Live stream: Amazon Prime

Fox will once again carry Thursday night games throughout the season with its premier broadcast team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth. Games can also be streamed on Amazon Prime with Andrea Kramer and Hannah Storm on the call.

Week Date Matchup TV channel 2 Sept. 17 Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Network 3 Sept. 24 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Network 4 Oct. 1 New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos Fox, NFLN, Prime 5 Oct. 8 Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fox, NFLN, Prime 6 Oct. 15 Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Fox, NFLN, Prime 7 Oct. 22 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Fox, NFLN, Prime 8 Oct. 29 Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons Fox, NFLN, Prime 9 Nov. 5 San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Fox, NFLN, Prime 10 Nov. 12 Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Fox, NFLN, Prime 11 Nov. 19 Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Fox, NFLN, Prime 12 Nov. 26 Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys Fox, NFLN, Prime 14 Dec. 3 Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots Fox, NFLN, Prime 15 Dec. 10 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Fox, NFLN, Prime

‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule 2020

Start time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET TV channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream: NBC Sports

For the 14th year in a row, NBC will be broadcasting one of the most anticipated games of the week each Sunday night. As per usual, Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will serve as commentators.

Week 1 Sept. 10 (Thur.) Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Sept. 13 Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 2 Sept. 20 Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots Week 3 Sept. 27 New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers Week 4 Oct. 4 San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 5 Oct. 11 Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 6 Oct. 18 San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 7 Oct. 25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 Nov. 1 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 9 Nov. 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Week 10 Nov. 15 New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 11 Nov. 22 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 12 Nov. 29 Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Week 13 Dec. 6 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Week 14 Dec. 13 Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 15 Dec. 20 Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 16 Dec. 27 Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans Week 17 Jan. 3 TBD

‘Monday Night Football’ schedule 2020

Start time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live stream : ESPN app

ESPN is entering its 50th year as the home of Monday Night Football, but there have been a number of changes to the team in the booth throughout its history. There will be a new team on the call in 2020 after criticism of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland’s performance last year, but ESPN has yet to announce who it will be.