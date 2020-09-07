NFL schedule 2020: Sunday, Monday, Thursday night football schedules, TV channels for prime time games

Lisa Witt
The 2020 NFL schedule features its usual assortment of high-profile matchups in prime time TV slots. The games played on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights are nationally televised and serve as appointment television for football fans across the country.

The broadcasts will be carried by the usual networks once again this season, with Fox and NFL Network carrying Thursday night games, NBC holding onto its traditional Sunday night slot and ESPN airing the matchups on Monday night. 

The Patriots, Cowboys, Chiefs, Packers, 49ers, Rams and Buccaneers appear most often in prime time during the 2020 NFL season with five games apiece.

Below is the complete prime time TV schedule for the 2020 NFL season, with start times and channels for every Thursday, Sunday and Monday night game.

‘Thursday Night Football’ schedule 2020

  • Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Fox, NFL Network
  • Live stream: Amazon Prime

Fox will once again carry Thursday night games throughout the season with its premier broadcast team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth. Games can also be streamed on Amazon Prime with Andrea Kramer and Hannah Storm on the call.

WeekDateMatchupTV channel
2Sept. 17Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati BengalsNFL Network
3Sept. 24Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami DolphinsNFL Network
4Oct. 1New York Jets vs. Denver BroncosFox, NFLN, Prime
5Oct. 8Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay BuccaneersFox, NFLN, Prime
6Oct. 15Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City ChiefsFox, NFLN, Prime
7Oct. 22Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York GiantsFox, NFLN, Prime
8Oct. 29Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta FalconsFox, NFLN, Prime
9Nov. 5San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay PackersFox, NFLN, Prime
10Nov. 12Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis ColtsFox, NFLN, Prime
11Nov. 19Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona CardinalsFox, NFLN, Prime
12Nov. 26Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas CowboysFox, NFLN, Prime
14Dec. 3Los Angeles Rams vs. New England PatriotsFox, NFLN, Prime
15Dec. 10Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles ChargersFox, NFLN, Prime

‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule 2020

  • Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC
  • Live stream: NBC Sports

For the 14th year in a row, NBC will be broadcasting one of the most anticipated games of the week each Sunday night. As per usual, Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will serve as commentators. 

Week 1Sept. 10 (Thur.)Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans
 Sept. 13 Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys 
Week 2Sept. 20Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots
Week 3Sept. 27New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 4Oct. 4San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 5Oct. 11Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 6Oct. 18San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 7Oct. 25Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 8Nov. 1Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 9Nov. 8Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 10Nov. 15New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 11Nov. 22Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 12Nov. 29Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
Week 13Dec. 6Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
Week 14Dec. 13Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 15Dec. 20Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 16Dec. 27Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 17Jan. 3TBD

‘Monday Night Football’ schedule 2020

  • Start time : 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel : ESPN
  • Live stream : ESPN app

ESPN is entering its 50th year as the home of Monday Night Football, but there have been a number of changes to the team in the booth throughout its history. There will be a new team on the call in 2020 after criticism of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland’s performance last year, but ESPN has yet to announce who it will be. 

Week 1 (7:15 p.m. ET)Sept. 14New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 1 (10:10 p.m. ET)Sept. 14Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 2Sept. 21Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 3Sept. 28Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 4Oct. 5Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 5Oct. 12New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 6Oct. 19Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 7Oct. 26Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears
Week 8Nov. 2New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9Nov. 9New York Jets vs. New England Patriots
Week 10Nov. 16Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 11Nov. 23Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 12Nov. 30Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13Dec. 7San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 14Dec. 14Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 15Dec. 21Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 16Dec. 28New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

