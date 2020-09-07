Naomi Campbell Mourning Grandmother’s Death

Instagram

The British supermodel pays tribute to her grandmother Ruby Campbell Russel in a touching Instagram post soon after the elderly passed away at the age of 77.

Naomi Campbell has paid tribute to her beloved grandmother, Ruby Campbell Russel, who has passed away aged 77.

The 50-year-old supermodel shared an Instagram post on Sunday (06Sep20) in honour of her grandparent, accompanied by photos of her with Ruby, and another with her mother Valerie Campbell.

While she did not share details of the cause of Ruby’s death, she thanked her grandmother, who was born in Jamaica and is part of the Windrush generation – referring to the immigrants who were invited to the U.K. between 1948 and 1971 from Caribbean countries such as Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados – for teaching her strength and courage, and for urging her family to “stay true to our integrity.”

“Dear Grandma Ruby Louise Campbell Russel, all that I am is because of you, even though I would moan and groan to have to do my chores, your discipline has remained with me till this very day and I thank you,” she penned.

“Wife, Mother Grandmother, Great grandmother, you have taught us all to have strength and courage in trying times and to hold our heads up high and stay true to our integrity.”

The model also praised her grandmother’s strong faith, a strength shared by her daughter Valerie, a practising Jehovah’s Witness, who credited it with helping her through her breast cancer battle in 2005.

She added, “You stayed true and loyal to your faith for 77 years. You travelled the world and was loved by so many where ever you would go. I will miss you Grandma, you were the matriarch of our family that held us so closely together.”

“Know your strength is instilled in me. I love you forever more. Until we meet again on the other side. May you take your place with the highest Rest In Peace Grandma My Ruby.”

After posting, Naomi was sent messages of support from pals including her fellow supermodels Linda Evangelista and Helena Christensen as well as from rocker Lenny Kravitz and designer Kimora Lee Simmons.