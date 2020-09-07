Motorola G9 Plus pricing, specs and renders leak online

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Another day, another budget phone, and this time around the device comes from the Lenovo-owned company Motorola.

The entry-level Moto G9 Plus has surfaced online, showcasing it’s four rear-facing sensors that include a 64-megapixel primary shooter.

Additionally, the leak indicates the device sports a 6.81-inch 1080p display, 4G of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, Android 10 and a huge 5,000mAh battery. The phone has a hole-punch selfie camera, and for some reason, there’s no mention of pixel resolution.

The handset reportedly costs €255 ($394.71 CAD) and comes in blue, but no other colour variants were reported. It’s unclear if this device will launch in Canada at this time. In Canada, we only get certain Moto G-series devices.

This news leak comes from an Orange Slovakia listing and spotted by well-known leaker Roland Quandt.

Image Credit: Orange Slovakia 

Source: Orange Slovakia, Via: Roland Quandt

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR