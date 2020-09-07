Morrison leads attacks on Victoria’s roadmap out of restrictions; Andrews rejects leadership question; Lowest new cases in 10 weeks

The UK has recorded nearly 3000 new coronavirus cases for the second day running and unveiled a new “islands policy” that will require anyone returning to England from seven Greek islands to self-isolate for 14 days.

There were 2948 daily new cases on Monday, down from the previous day’s number of 2988, which had been the highest since May.

Although the higher cases can partly be attributed to more testing, it’s clear there’s been an uptick in the past few weeks as lockdown restrictions have been eased. In some places, local outbreaks in Britain have been so severe that many lockdown restrictions have been reimposed.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the situation was “concerning” but denied that the government had lost control over the spread of the virus. He said those under 25 accounted for a large number of the new infections and appealed to them to keep social distancing to protect vulnerable loved ones.

“Don’t infect your grandparents,” he said.

From Wednesday, anyone returning to England from the Greek islands of Crete, Mykonos, Santorini, Lesbos, Serifos, Tinos and Zakynthos will have to self-isolate for 14 days. All other Greek islands and hte mainland remain free of quarantine requirements.