Minecraft: Bedrock Edition announces PSVR support for Playstation 4, coming soon

One of the most requested features for Minecraft has been support for Sony’s PSVR virtual reality headset, which is a decently popular peripheral for the Playstation 4 that has built up a pretty decent collection of games in the last few years. As part of Sony’s PSVR spotlight event, we finally have confirmation directly from Mojang Studios: PSVR support is coming, and work began the moment Sony approved Minecraft’s cross-platform Bedrock Edition for the PS4.

PSVR support for Minecraft is very straightforward, and will look a lot like other VR implementations of Minecraft in the past. It’ll be the full game exactly as you know and love it, but with a VR headset strapped to your face instead. Crafting, fighting, and general survival will still happen using a controller, but you can do it with a level of immersion just not possible on the Playstation platform before this. All you need is a PSVR kit and a fully up-to-date Minecraft.

Minecraft doesn’t quite have the PSVR support yet, but apparently it’s coming very soon. According to Mojang Studios, the update enabling PSVR support should hit PS4 consoles this month, so players won’t have to wait very long at all. Even better, this is a completely free patch update that won’t cost anyone anything. As long as you have the PSVR setup, all you have to do is install the update and reap the benefits!

This still doesn’t confirm anything about PSVR support for the PS5, so we’ll have to wait a little longer for that.

