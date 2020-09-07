Microsoft warns digital currency owners to be aware of new malware By Cointelegraph

Microsoft warns digital currency owners to be aware of new malware
In a tweet, Microsoft (NASDAQ:) Security Intelligence (MSI) warned cryptocurrency owners who are also Windows users on August 27 that their funds in crypto wallets might be in danger because of a new malware.
The new malware, called Anubis, seems to use code forked from Loki. It steals crypto wallet credentials, credit card details and other valuable information from these Windows users.
