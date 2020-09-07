Messi returns to training with Barcelona after holdout

Messi informed Barcelona he wanted to depart the club this summer and intended to utilize a clause in his contract to depart Camp Nou on a free transfer. That fell apart, though, when Barca insisted the time had passed for the clause to be activated. If Messi wanted to leave the club, he would’ve had to pay the €700 million release clause.

On Friday, Messi revealed he would be staying with Barca because he could never get into a court battle with the club that he’s been with for nearly 20 years. However, he slammed Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the management staff by calling them a “disaster.”

Before deciding to stay with the club, Messi was drawing strong interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

While PSG didn’t offer him a deal, it was reported that City were offering him a five-year deal that would keep him in the Premier League for three years and then ship him off to Major League Soccer’s New York City FC for two years.