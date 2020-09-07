Mertens breezes past second seed Kenin to reach last eight By

4/4 © . Tennis: US OPEN



2/4

NEW YORK () – Belgian Elise Mertens sent American second seed Sofia Kenin out of the U.S. Open on Monday with a convincing 6-3 6-3 win to advance to the quarter-finals.

Mertens, seeded 16th at Flushing Meadows, played solid from the baseline, kept her errors to a minimum and broke Kenin’s serve three times to take out the opening set comfortably.

The frustrations grew for the error-prone Kenin, who committed three unforced errors to be broken at love in the sixth game of the second set and Mertens closed out the match with an ace.

Mertens will meet the winner of the fourth round match between Victoria Azarenka and Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals.