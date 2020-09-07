Melbourne debacle puts coach Simon Goodwin under more pressure

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has declared that “time is running out” for Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin after another disappointing loss for his side.

With a finals spot up for grabs, the Demons once again fell to a team below them in Fremantle for the second consecutive week, after losing to Sydney in Round 15.

It has been a steady fall from grace for Goodwin and the Demons after their incredible run to a preliminary final during the 2018 season.

While veteran AFL columnist Caroline Wilson suggested that Goodwin would survive the axe this summer, due to having two more years left on his deal, Cornes questioned whether he is the right man to take the Demons forward.

“Time is running out, no matter what you take out of it,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

Simon Goodwin is well and truly on the hot seat after two seasons where his side has under-performed (Getty)

“That preliminary final push in 2018, maybe it was the residue of Paul Roos and his game style implementation, and not much to do with Simon Goodwin.

“I’m clearly worried about him as a coach because they brought in a couple of shiny new toys in Alan Richardson and Darren Burgess, high profile assistant and a fitness coach.

“They topped up with the playing list with Tomlinson and Langdon after Lever and May, so they think that they’re around the mark, but they haven’t been.”

Cornes pointed out three separate press conferences from the 2019 and 2020 season in which Goodwin referred to the team “working incredibly hard” in trying to implement a game style as evidence for why the Demons might need a fresh voice.

“As a player, you come in at 18-20 years of age, you’re a young man, often you just want to play footy, you don’t know what’s right or wrong with the game plan,” he said.

Big-name recruits such as Steven May have failed to propel the Demons to another finals spot after 2018 (Getty)

“That’s what the coaches are there for, that’s why they work 70 hours a week and watch the vision.

“If Simon Goodwin doesn’t know what the issue is now and all he can say is that they’re working incredibly hard to fix it, what faith do the players have that he’s on the right path of fixing it?

“Because over 18 months, he’s admitted to knowing, but hasn’t been able to do anything about it and that’s why I say the patience is running a little bit thin.”

Cornes’ comments came after Goodwin called for the Demons to become a “much more ruthless club” after the 14-point loss to Fremantle on Monday night.

Melbourne skipper Max Gawn trudges off the ground in Cairns after the loss to Fremantle on Monday (Getty)

“As a club, I think we need to become a much more ruthless club, and really grow up and start to perform in these type of games,” he said.

“This is a great position for our club to be in, to experience this again after last year, but we need to start becoming more mature as a club and more unconditional in the way we go about our business.

“It’s everyone in the club. I’ve always said this, we’re in this together. We’re trying to change shape as a footy club. To do that it takes a whole collective group of people to do that.

“We’re in this position, where we are, and we get the opportunity to continue to help shape that, but we can’t have results like tonight.

“I think when teams are really unconditional in the way they go about their footy, the way they go about their business, day in, day out, your method will stack up and you’ll get results, and we’re just not quite there yet.”