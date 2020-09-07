Megan Thee Stallion’s Bodyguard Brandishes Gun on IG Live as She Preaches Against Gun Violence

Twitter

Appearing to be drunk, Justin pulls out his gun to intimidate hecklers who upset the ‘Savage’ hitmaker during her livestreaming session from a pool party in the Turks and Caicos.

–

Megan Thee Stallion‘s bodyguard Justin may have sent the wrong message with his little antics on Instagram Live. The hunky security guard pulled a gun during the raptress’ livestreaming session on Saturday, September 5.

In the video which has gone viral, the bodyguard, who goes by hotguardjustwin on Instagram, joined the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker and her friends in what looks like a pool party thrown during their trip to the Turks & Caicos. When a group of haters started heckling the star in the comments, Justin, who appeared to be drunk, brandished his gun seemingly to intimidate the trolls.

Ironically, just a few minutes later Megan declared her stance against gun violence, which is understandable considering her recent shooting incident involving Tory Lanez. “I hate gun violence,” she said to the camera after reading people’s comments.

<br />

During the booze-fueled party, Megan and Justin fooled around with her friends. When the 25-year-old raptress drank Don Julio 1942 Tequila from the bottle, her bodyguard made sure that she didn’t get too drunk.

“Guess what mother f******s!” he shouted to the camera, apparently having got wasted too. “Justin!” a startled Megan tried to warn him to watch what he said. He then proceeded to say, “I’m here too, so if you’re thinking of the bulls**t – best believe I’m with the bulls**t too! Enjoy.”

As Justin walked out of the camera, Megan praised him.”Justin is a psycho, when I hired him he said, “b***h you never have to worry about yourself again,’ ” she gushed.

<br />

Justin, who had worked with Megan prior to the shooting incident, previously bragged about how he would make sure that she will be safe with him from now on. “If you know me and you know her well enough, not only do you know I wasn’t physically present during Sunday mornings events, but you know why,” he addressed the July 12 shooting. “If you don’t know me or her well enough, she good, I’m here now, snd (sic) she’ll never step foot outside without me plus some n***as who don’t aim at feet present.”