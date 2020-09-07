Meek Mill Denies Dating NFL Star LeSean McCoy’s Ex After Attending Her Birthday Party

WENN/Instagram/Apega

Some people suspect that the ‘Going Bad’ rapper is dating Delicia Cordon because of his attendance at the party, with one person assuming that she will get pregnant in three weeks.

–

Meek Mill is still very much single following his split from Milan Harris. The rapper recently sparked rumors that he might be moving on with fashion designer Delicia Cordon, but he has since debunked the speculation before it spread even wider.

It all started after Delicia took to Instagram Stories to document her fun birthday party. In one of the videos shared on the photo-sharing site, the businesswoman could be filming herself before she panned the camera towards Meek who stood next to her. The “Going Bad” could be heard yelling something to the camera and that made Delicia laugh.

<br />

Some people quickly assumed that Meek might be dating Delicia. “Is it not exhausting hopping from one person to the next? I be tide for y’all,” one person commented, while one other already expected that their relationship would not end well. On the other hand, an individual guessed that Delicia would get pregnant in three weeks.

However, Meek has since denied the rumors. Taking to the comment section of a gossip article about their outing, the “Championships” rapper said, “I just slid to her bday party we wasn’t posted!”

Meek previously dated Milan for a short while as the two even share a child together. Even though he opted to keep their relationship off the spotlight, he was the one who announced their breakup on social media last July. He said at the time, “We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother [sic] but we both came to an understanding!”

Meanwhile, Delisa used to be dating NFL star LeSean McCoy for two years before going their separate ways. Their breakup was a messy one, with the fashion designer refusing to leave his house nor return his gifts after their split. She got attacked and robbed after that, prompting her to believe that LeSean was the one who set her up and filed a lawsuit against him. However, the two have since reached a settlement.