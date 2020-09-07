Maya Hawke Once Kicked Out of School Because of This

WENN/Avalon

Actress Maya Hawke was kicked out of school because she couldn’t read.

The dyslexic “Stranger Things” star, who is the daughter of actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, reveals her learning difficulties were too much for the teachers at one school she attended as a child, and she was expelled.

“I went to a special school for kids with learning disabilities,” the actress explains, “and it took me a long time to learn how to read, and I still am limited.”

Maya admits her dyslexia has forced her to find alternative ways to “understand” movie scripts.

“The wonderful thing about today’s world is that there are so many options,” she tells NPR. “There’s something about having had a limitation in regards to my ability to produce and take in stories that made me even more determined to love them and understand them and grow in them.”

Hawke reveals her parents have also encouraged her to be creative.

“It was deeply difficult, you know, to be in the slow class,” she adds. “Every grade that went by, you get dropped down into a lower and lower reading group. And other kids find out. And there’s bullying in place. But my parents did a wonderful job of encouraging me to be creative.”