Masika Kalysha Makes Ray J Speechless With Hazel E Sex Question

Instagram

In a new teaser for the explosive ‘The Conversation’ episode, Masika can be seen asking the rapper and reality TV star, ‘Do you ever regret having sex with something so ugly?’

–

Masika Kalysha has successfully made Ray J speechless and baffled with her question. In a new teaser for the much-anticipated “The Conversation” episode with Masika and Hazel E, the rapper had a hard time giving Masika an answer when the latter jokingly asked him about sex with Hazel.

Masika was talking with Ray at the dressing room prior to the taping when she suddenly asked him, “Do you ever regret having sex with something so ugly?” Clearly not expecting that kind of question, Ray quickly looked back as he struggled to find the right answer to the question. “I know it was like decades ago. But do you ever be like, ‘Damn, I don’t want to claim that?’ ” Malika continued asking him.

In the end, he decided to avoid the question altogether and said while stuttering, “We…um… yeah… as a professional, we want you guys to have a good show. We want you guys to…I wasn’t expecting that. I’m tryna get my s**t together, but umm…”

<br />

It’s unclear when exactly the hook up happened, but as Masika has pointed out, it most likely happened way before Ray even got together with his current wife Princess Love. The “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” alums tied the knot at Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in Los Angeles in August 2016 and share two children together.

Last year, their relationship made headlines after Princess accused her husband of abandoning both her and their daughter Melody in Las Vegas. Following a series of back and forth on social media, Princess decided to go separate ways and filed a divorce from her rapper husband. However, the pair later reconciled as the mother of two filed a request to dismiss their divorce just two months after filing the papers.