Luke Brooks admits Benji Marshall axing left Wests Tigers playing group shaken

Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks has admitted that coach Michael Maguire’s decision to drop Benji Marshall earlier on in the season had shaken the entire playing group.

Maguire has not been afraid to shake up the under-performing side, with Marshall’s axing the headline of his moves this year, but the results haven’t always been great.

Following his side’s thrilling 34-32 win over Manly, Brooks opened up on the impact of seeing a club legend like Marshall being left out of Maguire’s side.

“There’s been a lot of changes in our side and I guess it’s created that feeling that if you had a bad game you might get dropped. I think that’s what the players are feeling,” he told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“Seeing someone like Benji Marshall get dropped, I think that put every player on notice.

Benji Marshall’s shock axing had a profound impact on his Wests Tigers teammates (AAP)

“We spoke about it and I can only speak for myself, but Madge has put his faith in me that I’m going to be the halfback from here until the end of the season, and that’s put a bit of confidence in me.”

Despite registering an impressive win, the result itself was overshadowed by the controversy surrounding Russell Packer and Josh Reynolds leaving the Manly game at half-time, something which Brooks says was “blown out of proportion”.

“There’s obviously a lot going on and it’s pretty frustrating after the week that we’ve had, we finally got a win and then they come up with this story that is blown out of proportion. From the inside that’s frustrating,” he said.

“I didn’t even know what had happened. I got to training and there was a bit of talk about it.

“(Packer and Reynolds) didn’t have to be there, so we’ve obviously got their back and it’s just something that’s been blown way out of proportion.”

Luke Brooks was not unimpressed by the leaks coming out of the club of late (AAP)

The Wests Tigers have been one of the most frustrating teams of the season for NRL fans, and Brooks admitted that the playing group also shared the same frustrations.

“We’re definitely disappointed. We were striving to get to the top four and we’re definitely frustrated with where we are,” he said.

“We feel that we’re a better side than where we are on the ladder and at the end of the day it just comes down to us playing good footy and we needed to do that more during the year.”

After teammate David Nofoaluma slammed leaks coming out of the club last week, Brooks also condemned the behaviour.

“Stuff that should be inner sanctum, stuff that goes on in your team meetings should never get out to the public,” he said.

“It’s happened a few times over the years and it’s frustrating to see that it still happens, so we need to find a way to fix that pretty quickly.”