LIVE | EFF shutdown: Workers ‘unfortunate collateral’ says Shivambu, Emalahleni Clicks ‘petrol bombed’

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu outside Sandton

Clicks, says workers will be ‘unfortunate collateral’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd

Shivambu says the workers of Clicks will be “unfortunate collateral”

during the party’s shutdown of Clicks stores in some provinces across the

country.

Speaking at a protest outside a Clicks store in

Sandton City, Johannesburg, Shivambu says Clicks must suffer the consequences

for a racist advert which labelled black women’s hair “dry” and “damaged”,

while white people’s hair was labelled “normal”.

The protests have impacted many Clicks workers’

ability to go to work as some stores have closed as a result.

But Shivambu said these workers will be “unfortunate

collateral”.

“The employees of Clicks must know that after

this action, they are going to benefit forever because this management will

start respecting black people by force,” Shivambu said.

He added, “the employees of Clicks must rest

assured that after our action they are going to benefit from this”.

More to follow.

– Azarrah Karrim