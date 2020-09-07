LG’s Alexa-enabled Nano 81 series 4K smart TVs are up to half off this Labor Day

If you’re looking to save on a 4K smart TV this Labor Day, then there’s a one-day sale at Amazon on LG NanoCell models that’s definitely worth checking out. The promotion takes as much as 50% off the regular prices of LG’s 55-inch and 65-inch SM8100 Ultra HD models. Prices start at just $436.99, though the deals end tonight or when sold out.

Today only LG SM8100 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TVs

LG’s 55- and 65-inch 4K UHD NanoCell TVs feature Amazon Alexa’s smart voice assistant and Google Assistant built-in, along with the WebOS platform so you can access streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and more. They feature AirPlay 2, too. Up to 50% off

The LG SM8100 TV has a ton of smart features. It has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants built right into it, and they both work well with LG’s ThinQ AI, which can listen, think, and answer your questions. Use either of voice assistants, along with LG’s advanced intelligence, to search for your favorite shows, keep an eye on security camera feeds, dim the lights, and much more. The TV is also designed to work with Apple’s AirPlay 2 so you can easily stream content from your iOS or Mac device to your big screen.

The screen has 4K resolutions along with local dimming for enhanced black levels and contrast. The NanoCell display helps with color accuracy and provides a spectrum of a billion colors. The TV also supports Active HDR content as well as Dolby Atmos for enhanced sound. Make your living room come alive with advanced imagery and cinematic sound.

Being a smart TV, you can use LG’s webOS platform to access all your favorite streaming apps, like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu. You’ll also get 70 free premium internet channels using the LG Channel Plus app.

The IPS panel helps with color accuracy and gives you wide viewing angles so everyone in your living room gets the best possible picture during movie night. The TV comes with four HDMI inputs for connecting accessories and home theaters, and you’ll get two USB inputs as well.