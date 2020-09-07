LG releases Apple TV app for 2018 OLED smart TVs, AirPlay and HomeKit support coming later this year

Owners of LG 2018 OLED and UHD smart TVs can now use the Apple TV app, as announced by the company today. The app previously launched on 2019 and 2020 models from LG and Samsung, and Apple has promised it is coming soon to smart TVs from Sony and Vizio.

The Apple TV app lets customers enjoy Apple original content with TV+, available Apple TV Channels subscriptions, and the ability to buy and rent TV shows and movies from the iTunes Store.

This announcement has been a long time coming for 2018 LG TV users, with doubts about the company’s promise circling as recently as last week. However, the app is now available for real. In most cases, the Apple TV app will be added automatically to the TV’s home strip of video apps.

LG also remains committed to adding HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support to these 2018 models. A firm release date was not given, but it is expected by the end of the year.

This will allow users to stream content from iPhone and iPad to the TV without needing to buy an Apple TV box. These features are already available on newer LG TVs, as well as select models from Samsung, Vizio and Sony.

