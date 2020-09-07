‘Kojak’ Star Kevin Dobson Passed Away From Heart Attack

WENN/Nicky Nelson

Officials at the United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County claim that the 77-year-old actor, who was also known for his work in ‘Knots Landing’, died on Sunday, September 6.

–

“Kojak” star Kevin Dobson has died from a heart attack, aged 77.

The actor passed away on Sunday, September 6, according to officials at the United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County, where Dobson, a U.S. Army veteran, once served as chairman.

<br />

The New York native began acting in the late 1960s, landing small roles on the daytime soaps “One Life to Live” and “The Doctors”, before making his movie debut, opposite Jane Fonda, in 1971’s “Klute”.

He went on to score his big break when he was cast as Detective Bobby Crocker, the sidekick to the titular New York City Police Department Detective Lieutenant Kojak, portrayed by Telly Savalas. He played the role on TV for five seasons until the crime drama series wrapped for good in 1978. He later reprised the part in a 1990 TV movie, called “Kojak: It’s Always Something”.

Dobson was also known for his work in “Dallas” spin-off “Knots Landing”, joining the cast in 1982. The show was cancelled in 1993, but the castmembers subsequently regrouped twice for the 1997 miniseries “Knots Landing: Back to the Cul-de-Sac”, and the 2005 TV special “Knots Landing Reunion: Together Again”.

His other notable acting credits included “F/X: The Series”, “The Bold and the Beautiful“, “Days of Our Lives“, and “House of Lies“.