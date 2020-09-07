Kodak Black to Sue Prison Officials for Banning Rabbi Meeting

Instagram

The ‘Tunnel Vision’ rapper is planning to sue for violation of the rap star’s first amendment right to practice his religion after a Kentucky prison ignored his plea to meet with a Jewish temple leader for months.

Rapper Kodak Black is plotting to sue the officials at his Kentucky prison for refusing to let him see a rabbi.

The star is converting to Judaism, but the warden at the facility where he’s an inmate has allegedly turned down his request to meet with a Jewish temple leader, and therefore he cannot practice his faith properly.

Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ his client has been asking to see a rabbi for months, but his pleas have been ignored, and now he is planning to sue for violation of the rap star’s first amendment right to practice his religion.

But the prison’s chaplain tells the outlet Kodak’s requests have been turned down because in-person meetings have been halted due to COVID-19.

Kodak, who is serving time for federal weapons-related charges, recently showed his appreciation and love for his attorney and mentor, Cohen, by gifting his “father figure” a brand new truck.

He shared a snap of Cohen posing next to his new ride on social media, adding, “Anyone Can Be A Daddy But Everyone Cant Be A Father Calling You My Lawyer Would B Disrespectful (sic). God Put You In My Life & You’ve Been A Father Figure To Me. Happy Belated Fathers Day and Happy Belated Birthday Pops . I Love You.”