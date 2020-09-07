Kim Kardashian Plans Home Decor Stores KKW Home

Instagram

The 39-year-old ‘KUWTK’ star recently filed a trademark for KKW Home as she prepares to launch a collection of household items set to be sold in several retail stores.

–

Kim Kardashian looks set to expand her empire with a planned KKW Home range.

The 39-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star recently filed a trademark for KKW Home, according to documents obtained by People, as she prepares to launch a collection of household items set to be sold in several retail stores.

In the filing, Kim states that KKW Home will feature “gifts, general consumer merchandise, bath and shower products and accessories, bedroom furnishings and accessories, and home furnishing and accessories”.

Kim has yet to officially announce her expansion into home decor, but the new venture is the latest in the star’s KKW empire, which also includes KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, along with her Skims shapewear range.