Kesgrave student, 15, injured after being shot on way to school

The 15-year-old boy shot on his way to school today was blasted in the jaw by a fellow pupil he’d fallen out with, according to claims made to .

The two boys were said to have been friendly but had a disagreement in recent weeks.

This morning’s confrontation took place about quarter of a mile from Kesgrave High School, near Ipswich, where both teens were returning to year 11 for the first day of school since lockdown was imposed over coronavirus.

Police have confirmed a 15-year-old boy was arrested by armed police in Ipswich on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he currently remains for questioning.

Witnesses claim the arrested teenager – who witnesses say hid in a back garden behind an animal enclosure just moments after the attack – had been driving his father’s car when stopped by police outside an address five miles from the school.

The suspect was pictured being hauled into a police car in handcuffs.

Forensic officers were seen going into the detached property which was sealed off from other houses by blue tape.

A school source told that teachers at the school had gone around classes to inform them about the shooting.

A teenager (pictured) has been arrested by police after a 15-year-old boy was shot on his way to school in front of terrified pupils near Ipswich today

‘Students were not told there was a shooting but just that there had been in an incident.

‘Word quickly spread through the school that it was a shooting and we heard the victim had been shot in the jaw.

‘Most people were aware that the shooting had taken place.’

The source added: ‘All we know is that there was a fight between them. We don’t know what it was over, but I doubt that it was a girl. They were not the type to get into an argument over a girl.’

Police this afternoon maintained a visible presence outside the high school, which is about four miles from Ipswich town centre, with four uniformed officers standing at the main gates.

Anxious parents queued up outside the school to meet students from year 9 and year 11 who were attending on the first day.

One mother, picking up her 13-year-old-daughter, said: ‘It was worrying enough with them going back on the first day, but then we heard about the shooting.

‘We all got an email from the school and were reassured that no one was in danger, but it is still worrying and I just want my daughter home with me.’

Another parents, who identified herself as Anne, 44, added: ‘This sort of thing doesn’t happen round here. Kesgrave is a very nice area and it is unheard of for there to be a shooting.

‘All I have been doing is following the news to see what has happened. We were reassured that it was an isolated incident.’

Forensic teams were seen going into a detached close to where the suspect.

Armed police swarmed the scene following reports of a gunshot this morning.

The Year 11 pupil sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital at around 8.40am.

The victim was found at Friends Walk, which is less than half a mile from Kesgrave High School, where the pupil attends.

Suffolk Police confirmed that shortly before 1.00pm a teenage boy was arrested and is currently being questioned.

A witness said the boy was not perturbed by the armed officers who rushed to his car to arrest him, The Sun reports.

The owner of an animal shelter in Kesgrave said a man believed to be the suspect in the shooting had been hiding in his back garden, but escaped before armed police officers arrived.

The resident, who asked not to be named, said the man appeared to be in his mid-20s and ‘looked like he hadn’t had a haircut for a while’.

Police at the scene of the incident in Grange Farm, Kesgrave, which is to the east of Ipswich

‘I got woken up because my dogs were going absolutely ballistic at the back of the house.

‘When I went to the back window to have a look there was a gentleman who looked like he was carrying something, at first I thought it was a bat or pole or something, and he went down behind my exotic animal enclosures.

He added that the man had a hooded top over his arm concealing whatever he was carrying.

‘I’ve got no neighbours directly and I’ve got a woodland at the side… I didn’t see where he went.’

Addressing the shooting in the House of Commons today, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: ‘I think we’re all shocked and saddened to learn about the incident in which a young person was seriously hurt on their way to school in Suffolk today.

'Our thoughts are very much with the young person, their family and the whole school community at this very difficult .'

Phil Bennett, 38, of East Bergholt said his father lives near to the scene in Kesgrave and heard a gunshot.

Mr Bennett said he drove to check on his parents at their home in Lyon Close after seeing vague details of the incident on Facebook and becoming concerned.

'My dad heard a gunshot,' he said. 'He's a retired paramedic – he's heard a lot of gunshots in his so he stayed indoors.

‘The next thing he knew there were police piling in, then it’s a scene of crime.

‘It’s hard to believe this has happened 100 metres from my mum’s front door, that someone’s been shot.

‘It’s terrible what’s going on.’

A concerned mother posted on Facebook this morning something ‘major’ has happened and that ‘lots of people were screaming’ with one lady saying ‘run, someone has been shot.’

In a Twitter post the school confirmed there had been a ‘serious incident’ involving one of their pupils. For many pupils today was the first day back at school at Kesgrave High School.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones, from Suffolk Police, said: ‘Following this serious incident our priority is to keep everyone safe.

‘We have now made an arrest as part of the investigation and are working with our partners in Suffolk and our schools to ensure that everyone feels safe when they are collecting their children from school this afternoon.

‘There will be more police officers on patrol and to provide reassurance in the area and I would ask for anyone with information about this incident to come forward.’

Friends Walk and Through Jollys are completely closed off by police at present and there is a partial closure on Ropes Drive. Members of the public are asked to avoid these areas.

Local pub landlady and councillor Debbie McCallum said: ‘This is dreadful news – someone’s child has been shot on the way to school. It’s unimaginable and everyone will be affected in some way.

‘The initial reactions are complete shock, horror and surprise that something like this could happen here.’

Debbie, who runs the Bell pub in Kesgrave for 20 years. said: ‘There are parts of the town that have problems but not Kesgrave. This is a caring community where people look after each other.

The incident reportedly involves a Year 11 pupil who was on their way to school at the

‘I feel for the people involved – there would have been children walking to school who saw this terrible thing happen. All our sympathies are with the family of the boy who was shot.’

According to the Ipswich Star, the headteacher of Kesgrave High School, Julia Upton, sent an email confirming the incident involved one of its Year 11 pupils ‘on their way to school’.

The message said: ‘We have been made aware by the police that there has been a serious incident involving one of our Year 11 students on their way to school.

‘Students in school are safe and we are managing the situation in constant close communication with the police.

‘Students are to remain in school, and will be kept safe in liaison with police.

‘Police will be present in the area and around the school throughout the school day.

‘At the present we are expecting students to be dismissed at the end of the school, day at 3.20pm as normal.’

An Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed on a grass area and took off just before 10am.

A land ambulance is also at the scene, along with a number of police cars.

