Keeping Connectivity Within Reach, OPPO Launches Its First Smartwatch With Thales’ eSIM Solutions

By eliminating the need for an additional SIM card slot, Thales’ eSIM makes sleek mobile-connected smartwatches possible. Indeed it enables a thinner and lighter smartwatch design while freeing up more space for extra features such as up to 50 meter water resistance. It thereby helps OPPO fulfil its mission of elevating life through technological artistry.

The Thales embedded SIM has been qualified by all three China’s mobile operators allowing OPPO smartwatch users to select their mobile subscription from any of these operators.

“As OPPO’s first foray into the wearable electronics market, the OPPO Watch marks a strategic step into the field of AIoT (Artificial IoT) for the company. Thanks to Thales’ eSIM solutions that bring smartphone-level convenience to smartwatches, users can stay connected in a smarter and more efficient way without restrictions. We are looking forward to working with Thales again, given their leadership in eSIM and the success of our current partnership.”

Liu Bo, President of OPPO China

“The wearable segment is the second largest market for eSIM-compliant consumer electronics after smartphones. ABI Research forecasts that a total of 315 million cellular enabled wearables will have shipped by 2025. Smartwatch makers, in particular, are increasingly on-boarding eSIM connectivity in their flat-design devices to address new smartwatch-only use cases such as kids safety, sports and health monitoring…”

David McQueen, Director, Connected Consumer Devices, ABI Research