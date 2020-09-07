Kartik Aaryan’s wait for the vaccine has won hearts on Internet

Kartik Aaryan is one of the funniest actors in B-town. You just have to see his instagram posts to know the actor’s sense of humour. His posts are quirky and always leave netizens in splits. Kartik’s latest post where he’s waiting for the vaccine has gone viral once again, leaving a huge smile on his fans’ faces.

Kartik Aaryan recently posted a picture on his social media account, where he’s seen seated with a cat, looking in one direction. The actor captioned the picture saying, ‘Tom and Jerry waiting for vaccine. #SocialDistancing.’ Now the look on his face, the distance between him and the cat, and the apt caption are just too hilarious. While everyone is waiting for the vaccine to hit the market, this is the funniest representation of everyone’s state of mind.











Kartik Aaryan has been headlining the fight against the novel virus by spreading the right information to the masses. Right from his internet breaking monologue Corona Stop Karo Na to his chat show Koki Poochega, the actor has done his best to enlighten everyone. Last week he even lashed out at people for stepping out of their homes unnecessarily. And thus spiking the corona numbers further in the country. Kartik will be next seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will resume shooting for both his films once normalcy returns.