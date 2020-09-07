Kane Cornes says Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson acting like a ‘sook’ amid losing season

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes says Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson is “acting like a sook” following comments he made about St Kilda off the back of his side’s 14-point loss to them on Sunday.

At full-time, Clarkson took aim at the kepings-off tactics used by his counterpart and former assistant Brett Ratten, telling reporters St Kilda’s game plan wouldn’t work against stronger teams.

It’s a bizarre sentiment from a coach whose team is languishing in 16th on the ladder with just four wins in what has become a forgettable season for the franchise. The saints by contrast are in sixth and preparing for a solid finals campaign.

Alastair Clarkson has cut an increasingly frustrated figure as Hawthorn’s losses have piled up this season (Getty)

Cornes was less than impressed by the veteran coach who he believed had continued to cause a stir this season because “he’s not coping with losing”.

“To have a crack at Brett Ratten, I mean they had 25 scoring shots and kicked 80-points in shortened games – so, I just didn’t get where the criticism was coming from,” Cornes told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“I just think he’s acting like a sook, because he’s not coping with losing. It’s not the first time.

“He had a crack at Papley for staging, he had crack at the AFL for holding the ball and changing the rules there to suit Hawthorn on the back of them not getting a free kick in a quarter of footy.

Brett Ratten was not phased by Clarkson’s crack at his side after their win over the Hawks on Sunday (Getty)

“He’s also had a crack at the salary cap and the lack of information about list sizes last week. And now he’s had a crack at the opposition again. I just think he is acting like a sook and he’s not handling being out-coached by a side that was able to get 25 scoring shots against him.”

After a high-scoring first quarter that produced goals, just one goal was scored in the second term which drew the ire of Clarkson.

“They were playing a game where it was keepings off really,” Clarkson told reporters post-match.

“Especially in the second quarter where they took 42 marks and kicked one goal, they may be able to get away with it against us but I don’t think the method itself is going to lend itself to kicking a lot of goals.”