Kane Cornes says Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson acting like a ‘sook’ amid losing season

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes says Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson is “acting like a sook” following comments he made about St Kilda off the back of his side’s 14-point loss to them on Sunday.
At full-time, Clarkson took aim at the kepings-off tactics used by his counterpart and former assistant Brett Ratten, telling reporters St Kilda’s game plan wouldn’t work against stronger teams.
It’s a bizarre sentiment from a coach whose team is languishing in 16th on the ladder with just four wins in what has become a forgettable season for the franchise. The saints by contrast are in sixth and preparing for a solid finals campaign.
Cornes was less than impressed by the veteran coach who he believed had continued to cause a stir this season because “he’s not coping with losing”.
“To have a crack at Brett Ratten, I mean they had 25 scoring shots and kicked 80-points in shortened games – so, I just didn’t get where the criticism was coming from,” Cornes told Nine’s Footy Classified.
“I just think he’s acting like a sook, because he’s not coping with losing. It’s not the first time.
“He had a crack at Papley for staging, he had crack at the AFL for holding the ball and changing the rules there to suit Hawthorn on the back of them not getting a free kick in a quarter of footy.
“He’s also had a crack at the salary cap and the lack of information about list sizes last week. And now he’s had a crack at the opposition again. I just think he is acting like a sook and he’s not handling being out-coached by a side that was able to get 25 scoring shots against him.”
After a high-scoring first quarter that produced goals, just one goal was scored in the second term which drew the ire of Clarkson.
“They were playing a game where it was keepings off really,” Clarkson told reporters post-match.
“Especially in the second quarter where they took 42 marks and kicked one goal, they may be able to get away with it against us but I don’t think the method itself is going to lend itself to kicking a lot of goals.”