Jon Cryer Engaged in Twitter War With Republican Politician

WENN

The ‘Two and a Half Men’ actor has been embroiled in a war of words on social media with Florida politician Matt Gaetz as the star endorses the Republican’s opponent.

“Two and a Half Men” star Jon Cryer went to war with Florida politician Matt Gaetz over the weekend (05-06Sep20) after endorsing his opponent in a fight for a Congress spot.

The actor accused Gaetz of inviting a white supremacist to the State of the Union address and attempting to intimidate a federal witness in a post on social media, prompting the Republican to take aim at the “Pretty in Pink” star’s acting talents via Twitter.

“Charlie Sheen totally carried two and a half men,” he wrote, referring to Cryer’s former TV co-star.

Jon wouldn’t let the spat lie and defended his role in a follow-up post, writing, “Is that why, after he left, it lasted for 4 more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy?”

This prompted the politician to snarl, “What’s an Emmy? An award Hollywood gives itself? I win elections.”

Cryer then decided to take the high road, while insisting his comments were not an attack on his former co-star.

“He was undeniably the star of the show. And a fantastic actor,” Jon added. “Despite his issues, we had many more highs than lows. But you can’t say he ‘carried’ a show that lasted four years without him.”

Sheen’s erratic behaviour prompted the TV comedy’s producers to fire him and replace the actor with Ashton Kutcher.