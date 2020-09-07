John Malkovich’s Son Arrested at BLM Protest in Portland

WENN

Actor John Malkovich‘s son is facing a disorderly conduct charge after he was arrested at a Black Lives Matter rally in Portland, Oregon on Friday night (04Sep20).

Software engineer Loewy Malkovich was among 27 people taken into custody during the 100th consecutive night of demonstrations in the city, where activists clashed violently with cops throwing rocks and bottles as missiles, according to officials at the Portland Police Bureau.

The 38 year old was booked for interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Prosecutor Mike Schmidt, the Multnomah County District Attorney, previously declared low-level counts like those Malkovich is facing will not be taken further, although some protesters could face hefty charges as members of the Oregon State Police have been federally deputised, reports the local Willamette Week.

Loewy is the “In the Line of Fire” actor’s son with his longtime partner, Nicoletta Peyran. They also share a daughter, named Amandine.