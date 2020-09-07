Jason Momoa Stands With Ray Fisher Amid His Allegations Against Joss Whedon

The ‘Aquaman’ actor takes to Instagram Stories to show his support for his ‘Justice League’ co-star after Warner Bros. claims that the Cyborg depicter refuses to co-operate in a misconduct investigation into the director.

Those who fight together are staying together. Jason Momoa has shown his loyalty to his “Justice League” co-star Ray Fisher amid the latter’s allegations against Joss Whedon, who took over the helming duty from Zack Snyder for the 2017 movie.

On Monday, September 7, the “Aquaman“actor took to his Instagram Stories to declare his support for Fisher. Posting a photo of the Cyborg depicter wearing an “I [heart] ZS” at a San Diego Comic-Con panel, the 41-year-old hunk wrote over it, “#IstandWithRayFisher.”

Fisher then reposted Momoa’s Story on his Twitter account. Expressing his enthusiasm, the 32-year-old actor wrote in the caption, “Let’s Go!!! #BORGLIFE.” He added, “Accountability>Entertainment.”

Fisher first opened up about his grievances against Whedon in July, accusing the filmmaker of “abusive and unprofessional” behavior on the set of the superhero ensemble film. He also alleged that producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg enabled Whedon’s behavior.

Weeks later, Warner Bros. launched an investigation into Fisher’s claims. However, according to a statement released by studio executives earlier this month, Fisher has not been cooperating with an independent third party investigator, who was hired at his request.

According to the statement, Fisher’s disappointment started when he had disagreements with the film’s creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that his suggested script revisions were not adopted. “WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal. Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third party investigator,” the studio execs said.

They went on claiming, “This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator.”

Fisher denied that he has been uncooperative in the investigation, claiming, “I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th.” He also called WB’s claims against him a “desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power.”

In his Twitter post, Fisher included an email he sent to his team in which he said that he ended the interview early because he felt he needed to consult with his team before proceeding with the call. He added, “It’s also worth noting that I made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses. @wbpictures has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I’m ready to meet the challenge.”