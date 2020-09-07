Japan to spend $6.3 billion from emergency reserve for coronavirus vaccines By

© . FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a “Vaccine COVID-19” sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
TOKYO () – The Japanese government approved on Tuesday spending of 671.4 billion yen ($6.32 billion) from emergency budget reserves to secure coronavirus vaccines, the Ministry of Finance said.
The government has said it hoped to secure enough vaccines for every citizen by the middle of next year, and provide them for free.
