Japan says it offered Mauritius ‘unprecedented’ support, including financial By

© . A general view shows a coastguard search and rescue helicopter hovering near the scene where a tugboat involved in cleaning up an oil spill off from MV Wakashio, collided with a barge during bad weather, in Powder d’Or
TOKYO () – Japan has told Mauritius it would offer support on an “unprecedented scale”, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday, after a Japanese-owned ship struck a coral reef off the country’s southeast coast in late July and spilled oil.
Motegi was speaking to reporters after a phone call with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.
