Jadeveon Clowney’s free-agent odyssey is finally over. The star defensive lineman joined the Tennessee Titans. But it does not sound like that was his first choice, however.

Albert Breer of The MMQB shared some details of Clowney’s free agency on Sunday. As expected, it appears Clowney was very picky about his team, having turned down multiple $15 million offers because he wasn’t interested in the destination.

Of note, however, is the report that Clowney preferred to go to the Baltimore Ravens.