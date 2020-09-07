How Chris Paul and Oklahoma City Thunder defied all expectations this season

When the clock struck zero in Game 7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets series, no one was in more agony than Chris Paul. Throughout the series, Paul’s leadership was a constant topic of discussion. The discussions all mirrored a similar sentiment about how impressive Paul’s “comeback season” was and how the Thunder defied the infamous preseason projections that gave them just a 0.2% chance to make the playoffs. For the NBA community, pushing the Rockets to a nail-biting Game 7 was reason enough to celebrate for the overperforming Thunder. For Paul, however, there was only agony.

Here we will examine how the Thunder went from a team few expected to succeed this season to one that surpasses nearly all expectations.

Paul’s road to Oklahoma City

The last person to realize an NBA superstar has lost a step is usually the superstar himself. One does not become an elite-level NBA player without possessing an inordinate amount of self-confidence. Watching a once-great player struggle to make routine plays that, at one point, they could make in their sleep, is one of the true evils of sports. The media often has a tendency to prematurely pronounce these declines. And when a player of Paul’s caliber catches wind of their projected demise, you can all but guarantee something historic is going to happen.

While there is no denying that Paul’s 2018-19 campaign did not live up to the lofty Hall-of-Fame standards he expects of himself, it was still evident that he was capable of playing elite basketball.