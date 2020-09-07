Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 31–Sept. 6 By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin’s plunge, Twitter hack revelation, Pornhub accepts crypto: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 31–Sept. 6
Three reasons why suddenly dipped under $10K and recovered
Its been a bad end to an already trying week for Bitcoin. At one point, prices fell below $10,000 across major exchanges.
Overall, the worlds biggest cryptocurrency has seen its value fall by 11.7% in recent days. Most of these losses came on Thursday when a sudden drop of 7% in less than two hours wiped out $99 million worth of longs.
Alleged second teen mastermind behind Twitters Bitcoin Giveaway hack
Bank of England governor dismisses Bitcoin as a means of payment
Apple (NASDAQ:) stock market cap shows just how small crypto is
Pornhub now accepts Bitcoin and
Bloomberg: Bitcoin could hit $500,000 or drop to zero
Revealed: How North Korean hackers launder stolen crypto
Crypto-hating Wikipedia editor David Gerard claims another victim
Indian prime minister the latest victim of crypto scam Twitter hack
Is left and Bitcoin right?
Digital cold war? United States and China vie for blockchain supremacy
US SEC upgrades accredited investors, puts financial knowledge first
