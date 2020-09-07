Here’s How Much Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Grammy 2020 Outfit Cost

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most sought after style icons around the world. The diva can pull off anything with aplomb and all the credit goes to her dazzling personality and oodles of confidence.

Global domination, as we’d like to call it, Priyanka’s reign on the international glamour throne is filled with many conquests. Be it her record-breaking trench coat at the MET Gala or her midnight hued gown for the Cannes Film Festival, she’s done it all and she’s done it how.

Decoding one of her red carpet looks from this year, PeeCee walked the red carpet of the Grammys in a stunning Ralph and Russo number. The navel-low-cut neckline, the fringe detailing and not to mention her oomph, all made the world go gaga over this appearance.

But that’s not all about this look. Ralph and Russo revealed the price of Priyanka’s outfit for the event and your jaw is surely going to drop upon hearing it. Priyanka’s Grammys 2020 outfit cost a whopping £78, 200, which is Rs. 72,106, 23. Yes, read that again to believe it.

Also, we’re not going to get into the pricing of her accessories to make it worse for you.