Here’s how Dulquer Salmaan wished father Mammootty on his birthday

Legendary actor Mammootty celebrates his birthday. The actor is one of the biggest stars in Southern India . He enjoys massive popularity across the country as well.

To make this day even more special, Mammootty’s son Duqluer Salmaan took to social media and shared an adorable birthday wish for his father. The actor shared a picture in which he’s seen planting a kiss on his father’s cheek. The caption for the post read, “

Mine !



Happiest birthday to my Vappichi ! The wisest and most disciplined man I know. To the one person I can turn to for anything. And the one who always calms me by just listening. You are my peace and my zen. And every day I strive to live upto your incredible standards. It has been the greatest blessing to get this time with you. For all of us. And seeing you with maryam is the single greatest joy for me. Happy happy birthday pa. As you get younger may you continue to inspire generations to come. We love you infinity !”





Now that was truly heartwarming, wasn’t it?