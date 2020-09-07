Halo Enters Partnership with FlowerShop* and G-Eazy

Article content continued

Combining FlowerShop*’s innovative product and marketing approach with Halo’s international, vertical cannabis industry expertise, the two companies will collaborate to create a globally-recognized brand, offering a full proprietary line of cannabis products, including flower strains, novel concentrates, natural edibles and more –with paramount focus on the highest-quality raw ingredients, expert manufacturing, and novel, sustainable packaging design. The Flower, Pre-Rolls, Edibles, and Vapes are expected to be launched in California in the fourth quarter of this year and Oregon early next year – targeting the large and rapidly expanding consumer base looking for premium cannabis products that match their lifestyle, values, and taste. While initial launch will be focused in California and Oregon, domestic and international licensing agreements with other cannabis companies are expected to follow.

Co-Founder Manager and Member of Flowershop*,Gabriel Garcia states, “Our multi-disciplinary and deliberate design efforts allow us to expand the offering, reach, and impact our products can make on the world – all promoting mental and physical well-being through Sensory-Care™.” Building the product assortment, FlowerShop* will not only offer cannabis, but a full line of aromatherapy products, including candles, incense, and functional fragrances. With executive experience in fashion and retail, the partners also envision a full line of multi-functional home goods–from clothing to home wares. With world-class product design and marketing experience, combined with G-Eazy’s reach and creative acumen, FlowerShop* plans to offer inventive digital and physical experiences that happen in the intersections of music/art, fashion, food, and cannabis culture.