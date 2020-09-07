Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards Unfollow Each Other on Instagram Amid Donation Drama

WENN/Avalon/Adriana M. Barraza

Drama between “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards continues to heat up. The two reportedly took the tension online as the season 10 newbie has unfollowed the Bravo veteran on Instagram.

In response to that, a fan showed support for Garcelle and slammed Kyle for trying “to embarrass Garcelle on national tv on purpose!! Really s***ty move on her part! Shows her real self!! Could have been handled privately!” Someone added, “Team Garcelle all the way!!!!”

“Kyle stays getting unfollowed or blocked,” another fan commented. A fan also suggested that Kyle should have handled things privately, writing, “Very unkind to attacked garcelle in public. Praise in public. Criticize in private.”

<br />

Prior to this, Kyle took to Instagram Stories to address the drama over an unpaid charity donation. “I would like to address my ‘calling out’ @Garcelle at the reunion over her not paying her donation to @ChildrensLA,” she wrote on September 5.

“To be clear, everyone who made a donation at my event paid THAT night. There were multiple attempts to reach out to Garcelle that were left unanswered,” Kyle continued saying. Trying to justify her action, she explained that her intention was to tell her co-star to be “genuine” and not to “do things just for the cameras.”

She explained, “Whether it is picking an unwarranted fight with me or making a ‘DONATION’ TO a charity that is very important to my family and me. THERE WAS ZERO PRESSURE TO DONATE.”

Garcelle, who has “since paid her donation,” also took to her social media account to explain her side of the story. “I got called out at the reunion of Beverly Hills, saying that I bid for a charity event and did not pay for it. I hope you guys know better than that,” she said, adding that the donation simply “fell through the cracks innocently.”