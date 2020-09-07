French Open will allow fans despite uptick in coronavirus cases

While the U.S. Open was held without spectators, fans will be able to catch some tennis in person at the French Open.

According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), spectators will be allowed to attend the French Open this month despite an uptick in the number of coronavirus cases in France.

“Since the international circuit restarted, Roland Garros will be the first tournament with the privilege of hosting an audience,” French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said.

In order to follow the government’s latest coronavirus guidelines, the event will only allow 5,000 fans per day at the larger courts while the smaller court will host 1,500 spectators per day. French Open organizers originally wanted to host 20,000 spectators per day, but that currently isn’t feasible amid the ongoing pandemic.

For spectators, masks will be mandatory and all accredited people at the tournament will have to pass a coronavirus test to be admitted. Competitors also will be tested upon their arrival in Paris and will be authorized to play if they return a negative test and undergo a second test 72 hours later.

French officials confirmed more than 30,000 deaths from COVID-19 while the number of new cases rose to 8,975 on Friday.