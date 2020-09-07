French COVID cases and death toll creeps up By

© . Testing site for COVID-19 in Nice
PARIS () – The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France has risen by 4,203 compared with the previous day to stand at a total of 328,980, the French health ministry said on Monday.
The number of deaths also rose by 25 over the last 24 hours to stand at 30,726.
France has the seventh-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7)
